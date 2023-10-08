Southwest Airlines reinstates its biggest free-flight offering

Airlines run sales all the time, and it’s difficult for passengers to determine whether they’re getting a decent deal.

Unless you frequently check pricing, a 50% discount on a moving target fare can be a terrific deal or not at all.

During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President Bob Jordan discussed this.

“While our network is largely restored at this point, it is not optimized, especially for postpandemic shifts in business travel,” he told reporters.

Jordan also forecasted a 14% to 16% increase in first-quarter capacity. As a result, the airline has a lot of seats to fill and is concerned about whether demand will be strong enough.

Southwest has brought back a rarely offered, extremely successful campaign in which customers can earn the company’s top loyalty bonus in order to meet their needs and drive some near-term sales.

Southwest provides a Companion Pass.

Southwest’s Rapid Rewards loyalty program is divided into three levels. You must have 25 qualifying one-way flights or 35,000 tier-qualifying perks to reach the first level, A-List. While it is the initial level, it comes with some significant benefits. A-List members receive priority check-in and free same-day standby flights, among other small benefits.

Earning the next tier, A-List Preferred, takes more than double the number of flights (70) or points (70,000). This level includes additional benefits such as free internet.

Companion Pass is the highest category, which requires 100 qualifying one-way flights or 135,000 qualifying points. Anyone who reaches that level can choose one person to fly for free (excluding taxes and fees) with them for the remainder of the calendar year and the entire next year.

Earning a Companion Pass necessitates a large number of trips, and even frequent travelers find it difficult to complete 100 eligible one-way flights on the same carrier.

Southwest Airlines, on the other hand, has just reinstated an offer that makes obtaining a Companion Pass easier.

How can Southwest customers get a Companion Pass faster?

Members of Southwest’s Rapid Rewards program (essentially everyone who has flown on the airline) must register on the carrier’s website for the deal. They will then have the opportunity to earn double points toward a Companion Pass between September 11 and November 30.

The following are the advantages of registering:

When you register, book, and fly, you will earn double Companion Pass qualifying points on all qualifying flights.

During the same offer period, business passengers who book through one of our business channels (swabiz.com, GDS, or SPS) will earn 3X Companion Pass qualifying points per flight.

Earn twice as many Companion Pass qualifying points for every dollar spent with your Chase Rapid Rewards Credit Card.

Every Companion Pass qualifying flight purchased with Rapid Rewards points counts as one.

Flights purchased with points do not often count toward earning a Companion Pass. This promotion’s bonuses do not contribute toward obtaining A-List or A-List Preferred status.

The travel must be booked and completed during the offer period in order to receive the bonus points.