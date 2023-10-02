Spanish Navy seizes Guyanese fishing vessel carrying cocaine off West Africa

Guyanese fishing vessel “Mathieu” caught with cocaine off Cape Verde, West Africa

The Spanish Navy apprehended a Guyana-registered fishing vessel just off the coast of West Africa after 1,000 kilograms of cocaine was discovered on board.

The Spanish Tax Agency stated in a statement that they were notified of an international criminal organization attempting to transport a big quantity of cocaine from one vessel to another at sea.

Authorities in Spain recognized one of the drug ships and tracked it down in the Atlantic Ocean, roughly 600 miles from Cape Verde.

A patrol vessel was despatched to intercept the Guyanese fishing craft called “Mathieu”.

Agents boarded the Mathieu and searched it, discovering 40 bundles of cocaine on the stern cover.

Four Guyanese and two Albanians from the ship’s crew were arrested.

According to the Tax Agency, the vessel was traveling without a flag. Guyanese officials were contacted and permitted the vessel’s transit to the Spanish port of Arrecife (Lanzarote).