Spanish will be added to preschool curriculum in St Kitts-Nevis

When school resumes in September, St Kitts and Nevis will make significant modifications to the curriculum.

Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Education, announced at the recent Boys of Excellence Awards Ceremony that the first phase of the new education program would include the introduction of Spanish as a topic in preschool.

Currently, kids in their second year of public high school begin learning Spanish.

The Explorer’s Group, Boys’ Brigade, and other school-based social groups are also being expanded.

“I am a Boy Scout,” Hanley stated, adding that he is still active in the organization and will host a camp in mid-July. “These organizations are critical in shaping and molding the lives of our youth.” This is where you develop discipline in these clubs. This is where you discover your true self, and the training positions you [for success].”

Terrance Drew, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, also attended the awards event and stated that possibilities for young men to join the St Kitts and Nevis Cadet Corps will be plentiful.

“If a young boy thinks he wants to go up into the mountains and do all of the things that the Cadets do, we offer the Cadets to him as well.” “We’re going to expand it and make it much bigger,” said the prime minister.