UK-Vincy Women Support Special Needs

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Women’s Association (SVGWA) in the United Kingdom has been helping people in their home country, especially in times of crisis, for at least 40 years.

When it comes to which causes and communities might get help, the Association relies on the advice of its founding members and new members.

A few of the Association’s founding members have passed away, which is sad. Anita Cottoy is one of these members. She has a daughter with complex (special) needs, which is why she wanted the Association to work with the School for Children with Special Needs (SCSN), Kingstown.

Before she died, Anita regularly sent barrels of items to the SCSP, Kingstown. When she died in 2020, her daughter Stacey asked the Association to continue the charitable work her mother had started.

The SVGWA took up the challenge, and since then, members have been working with Stacey to run a successful and ongoing campaign to get donations of food, clothing, books, stationery, art and craft supplies, and other things that the SCSP in Kingstown really needs.

Marcelle Thomas and Launa Broadley, both of the SVGWA, planned and ran this drive.

In a recent statement, the SVGWA said that it still wants to honor Anita’s memory by helping the School for Children with Special Needs in Kingstown.

Source : SVGWA