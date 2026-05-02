Spirit Airlines Ceases Operations After 34 Years

Spirit Airlines has ceased all operations and officially gone out of business after more than three decades of service.

This sudden liquidation of the company resulted in the immediate cancellation of all flights, leaving thousands of travelers stranded and approximately 17,000 employees jobless.

The airline’s collapse followed a period of financial instability and high fuel costs, compounded by the failure to secure a federal bailout.

To mitigate the chaos, the U.S. Department of Transportation advised passengers to avoid airports while coordinating with rival carriers to provide discounted travel for displaced flyers.

While the company has initiated a refund process for direct customers, it confirmed that no further logistical assistance or rebooking services would be offered.

This closure marks the end of a prominent ultra-low-cost carrier that significantly influenced the competitive landscape of the American aviation industry.