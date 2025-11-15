Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando diverted to San Juan

Get the latest creative news from FooBar about art, design and business.
By signing up, you agree to the our terms and our Privacy Policy agreement.
Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando to St Thomas (USVI) was diverted to San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday afternoon.
There is no other information at this time. We will keep you updated.
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
Type above and press Enter to search. Press Esc to cancel.