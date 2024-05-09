HAITI-TOURISM-Spirit Airlines resumes flights to Cap-Haitien

US based low cost carrier, Spirit Airlines, which had suspended its services to and from Haiti last month, will be resuming flights between the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport and Cap-Haïtien as of Friday.

In a press release, Spirit said travelers can start booking flights on the airline’s website.

“We are resuming daily service at Cap-Haïtien (CAP) beginning May 10, 2024, following a thorough assessment and discussions with our safety, security, and airport partners.”

However, flights between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince remain suspended but the airline continues to evaluate its security options and closely monitor the situation in the French speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member state.

Over the last few weeks, the only airline that provided flights to and from Cap-Haïtien, was the Haitian company Sunrise Airways, with Thursday’s announcement, Spirit Airlines now offers an alternative to Haitians and foreigners to travel to the United States.