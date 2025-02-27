$45,000 Donation Kicks Off New Era in Bequia Sports

Official Handover of Sporting Equipment to Bequia Sports Management

A donation of sporting equipment was officially presented to Bequia Sports Management earlier today. The donation, valued at $45,000, was facilitated by Dr. Christopher Stange, Honorary Consul for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in Northern Ireland, and includes equipment for athletics, football, netball, cricket, and other sporting disciplines.

Minister of Sport, Hon. Orando Brewster, highlighted the government’s investment in sports infrastructure and youth programs, stating, “this is another step in the right direction as we engage and uplift our young people through sports. This year’s budget allocates significant resources to youth development in this sector, reinforcing our commitment to the future.”

Director of Foreign Policy and Research, Dr. Tamira Browne, emphasized the importance of people-centered policies, noting that this country’s partnerships with bilateral and multilateral organizations must ultimately benefit the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and that today’s donation is a testament to that vision.

Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs, Carlos Williams, expressed gratitude for Dr. Stange’s ongoing contributions, including past donations such as a ride-on mower for maintaining playing fields. Williams said that this donation will go a long way in fostering discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship among young people.

Williams appealed to the beneficiaries to care for the donated equipment, ensuring it serves future generations of athletes and noted that Government has plans for further upgrades to Bequia’s sporting facilities.