Sports Academy & British Army Officer Join Forces to Bring Relief

A small sports academy, nestled in the small beautiful North Leeward community of Rose Hall, that partnered with a British Army officer, has resulted in significant support to the people of South Grenadines, who were affected by Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

The support range from, food items, clothing items, tents, sanitary and cleaning products, medication, school supplies, baby pampers, wipes, baby clothing, kitchen utensils, cases of water, electrical appliances and many other items essential for disaster relief.

Kenville Horne, Director of the Kenville Horne Sports Academy (KHSA) the organization responsible for the relief distribution, said that he was overwhelmed by the number of items shipped to the Academy and he had high praises for all who contributed.

In explaining how the partnership came about, Horne said that following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, he received a message from his good friend Darry Bailey, who many followers to Facebook and other social media know as Trouble Mekka, a Vincentian servicing in the British Military.

“He spoke about his desire to assist those who have been affected by the disaster and, I indicated that the Kenville Horne Sports Academy will provide support, along with our partner Curtis Morehead in the United States,” Horne recalled.

Bailey also told a story of his experience and the support he received. He said that what he saw what happened to St Vincent he had to do something to help. So, I created flyers and started a food drive where I drove my car to different cities in the UK, collecting food items. Because of how small the car was, I had to make numerous trips at each location. Few friends across the military set up stands where people can drop donations and then at a later date, I went and collect all items and bring them to a centralized point where I did the packing,’ recalled the soldier.

“It was challenging getting funds for a bigger vehicle where it would have been easier for transportation wise, but nevertheless I continue using my car. I met up with Dynamite (A Vincentian artiste) and his team and collected a huge number of items from his location. Also, I Went to High Wycombe, Leeds, Liverpool, Tidworth, Portsmouth and Oxford to collect items from various Vincentians,” Bailey further stated.

With the support of The National Council in the UK, the items were shipped to St. Vincent where the Kenville Horne Sports Academy conducted distribution drives in Kingstown and Union Island, while items were shipped to residents in Canouan, who were affected by the disaster.

Horne said that the academy appealed to affected residents through social media, to reached out to the Kenville Horne Sports Academy, so that we can identify those in need. “The response was more than we anticipated, additionally some persons did not fit into the bracket for support. So, for example, there were many people on the mainland who were affected, and in some cases, we end up helping, but the support was mainly for residents from the Southern Grenadines,” He explained.

“The distribution in Kingstown was to assist those people from the Southern Grenadines, who now resides on the mainland because of the unfortunate conditions at home. The distribution drive in Union Island was a bit challenging because of logistics and accommodation for the team but we prevail and conducted a successful distribution in Ashton. It was quite moving to see people volunteering to pray for those who made the donation possible. The island was hit very hard by the disaster and there is a need for more support,” the sport academy director stated.

The Kenville Horne Sports Academy , expressed thanks to the SVG Port Authority for the handling the distribution in a timely and effective manner, The Ministry of Urban Development, Energy, Airports, Seaports, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government for facilitating free transportation to the Southern Grenadines, CEO of Metrocint General Insurance and The Vincentian Newspaper, Desriee Richards for proving storage accommodation, Manager of Karybal Farm, Karyll Balcombe for providing transportation and volunteer her service, the Vincentian Diaspora in the UK, the people of Union Island, our volunteers and Curtis Morehead who continues to support charitable works, along with the KHSA.

Balcombe said that as a businesswoman she felt the need to assist the academy and volunteer her service. “I always feel like once someone is in need and you can help them in any form or fashion, you should do so. Sometimes when you think that you have a problem, there is someone else with a bigger problem, and even when it might not seem like it is something big that you are doing, but the effort is really meaningful,” said Balcombe, adding that “if it was me, I would have wanted someone to reach out to me.”

A number of ’he recipients also expressed thanks to the Kenville Horne Sports Academy and Bailey for making the donation a reality. “On behalf of the people of Union Island, we give this guy and those who helped him thanks and blessings to bring this stuff on Union Island to assist each and every one following the passage of Hurricane Beryl and we must hack and pray for him, in his going out and coming in,” one Union Island resident stated.

The KHSA director said that the items were distributed to the affected residents free of charge and he was pleased with the support and response of the recipients.

The KHSA director said that the items were distributed to the affected residents free of charge and he was pleased with the support and response of the recipients. “We are all in this together. The people of the Southern Grenadines were hit very hard and the damage from the hurricane is something that I have never seen before. So, for me, it felt good helping to do whatever I can,” said Horne.