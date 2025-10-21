Spotless Ride! Rotaract Car Wash Fundraiser This Saturday

The Rotaract Club of Kingstown is inviting the public to come out and support their Fundraising Car Wash on Saturday, October 25th, 2025, at Moonshine Parking Lot, Villa, St. Vincent.

The event will run from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM and promises to be a day of fun, community spirit, and spotless vehicles, all for a great cause.

All proceeds will go toward club administration and ongoing community service projects, including youth development, environmental initiatives, and support for vulnerable groups across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Interior cleaning starts at $20.00 while interior and exterior cleaning starts at $40.00. For more information, please contact: Email: [email protected] Facebook/Instagram: @RotaractClubofKingstown

Come out, support, and make a difference, one wash at a time.