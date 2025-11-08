St Clair Dacon sweeps national schools social sciences quiz

Matthew Martin and Victoria Lewis of the St Clair Dacon Secondary School for secured 1st place in National Secondary Schools Social Sciences Quiz.

Seven teams competed in Geography, History, and Social Studies.

Joshua Sargeant and Lydia Simmons of the Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School secured 2nd, and Jeremiah Mascoll and Gianna Stapleton of the Thomas Saunders Secondary School 3rd.

Other participating schools include NUSS , Troumaca Ontario Secondary School, Buccament Bay Secondary School – BBSS and George Stephens Senior Secondary School.

MacMillan Education for another year continued its commitment as a partner, with Hova Entertainment, through its brand Brunch and Soca, a new partner.