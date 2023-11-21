St Croix: Over 300 children test negative for lead poisoning

USVI says no lead poisoning detected in St Croix children so far

So far, blood tests from over 300 small children on St. Croix have yielded no significant results for lead poisoning.

During a media event on Monday, Dr Esther Ellis, the Virgin Islands Health Department’s Territorial Epidemiologist, announced the results of paediatric testing.

“As of [Monday morning], 390 children had submitted their initial finger-prick sample.” “Of the 390, 15 finger pricks that were ‘detected pending confirmation’ were referred for follow-up confirmatory testing via a venous blood draw,” Ellis added.”Of the 15, the VI Department of Health has received the results of seven tests, all of which came back negative or below the level of concern for lead.” To emphasise, there have been no positive lead blood tests to date.”

Since Governor Albert Bryan proclaimed a State of Emergency on October 30 after excessive levels of lead and copper were discovered in the drinkable water supply, health officials have begun testing children aged zero to six years old on St Croix.

According to the Health Department, the best way to determine if a child has lead poisoning is through a blood lead test.

A capillary blood test, commonly known as a finger-prick sample, is being used to test the children. Children who require additional testing after the initial screening will undergo an advanced exam.

Pregnant mothers are recommended to get checked for lead exposure because it could harm their unborn child.