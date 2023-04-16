St Croix shooting: One dead several injured in barrage of bullets

USVI: One dead several injured in St Croix shooting

The Virgin Islands Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured others.

According to a police report, the 911 Emergency Center on St Croix received a Shot Spotter notification regarding 77 bullets being shot at Peters Rest, near a sports bar and nightclub, about 4:49 a.m.

According to preliminary findings, one person was killed, one person is on life support, and four others were injured.

The situation is currently being investigated by VIPD and the Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB).