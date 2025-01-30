St. Eustatius Celebrates Launch of Advanced Solar Facility

STUCO inaugurates Phase 3 Solar Park
Island Governor, Alida Francis, was among the speakers at the inauguration ceremony of Phase 3 of the St. Eustatius Utilities Company (STUCO) Solar Park on Wednesday January 29th. This inauguration marked another milestone in the history of STUCO and St. Eustatius on a whole.
STUCO is a company still on its infancy and is yet able to roll out such impressive achievements. After 3 phases of renewable energy it means; Collectively these phases have more than 18.000 panels.
The state-of-the-art facility supplies 55% of the island’s electricity demand, which is still leading in the Caribbean. On normal sunny days, the engines are switched off for at least 12 hours.
Diesel generators are switched off completely during the day resulting in huge benefits for the company. The next step is to attain 85-90% by early 2027.