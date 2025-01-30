St. Eustatius Celebrates Launch of Advanced Solar Facility

Island Governor, Alida Francis, was among the speakers at the inauguration ceremony of Phase 3 of the St. Eustatius Utilities Company (STUCO) Solar Park on Wednesday January 29th. This inauguration marked another milestone in the history of STUCO and St. Eustatius on a whole.

STUCO is a company still on its infancy and is yet able to roll out such impressive achievements. After 3 phases of renewable energy it means; Collectively these phases have more than 18.000 panels.