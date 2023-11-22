St George’s University donates state-of-the-art fire truck to RGPF

SGU donates fire truck to Grenada Police Force

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) received the keys to a state-of-the-art American LaFrance Custom Pumper fire vehicle from St George’s University.

The truck was handed to Deputy Commissioner of Police Jessmon Prince and Thaddeus Hamilton, Acting Inspector of Police attached to the fire department, at the True Blue campus.

“On behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Don McKenzie, and the fire department we want to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to St George’s University,” stated the deputy commissioner. “In the past, SGU has donated other firefighting equipment to help our firefighters be better equipped to manage fires.” So, obtaining this truck today will add to our island’s firefighting capabilities, and we are incredibly appreciative for this generosity.”

Aside from being a symbol of SGU and the RGPF’s ongoing collaboration, the new fire vehicle represents a real investment in public safety and well-being.

The red American LaFrance Custom Pumper fire engine includes an automatic gearbox, a 450 HP diesel engine and a 6KW diesel generator and is in outstanding condition. It contains hydraulic hose reels, driver and passenger side deck guns, and front, side, and rear discharge ports, as well as a 1,500 GPM side-mount pump and a 750-gallon water tank.

Several hundred feet of 3.5-inch and 1.5-inch hose line, as well as 20 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBAs), were also donated.

“The fire department has a strong history with St George’s University,” Inspector Hamilton explained. “On several occasions, we have collaborated in training and other operations to ensure that our team of firefighters received the best possible training.” As a result, we are delighted to accept the University’s contribution today.”

SGU has given a major donation to the RGPF for the second time. In 2021, the University contributed to the fire department various water hoses, nozzles, bunker gear, and other firefighting equipment.