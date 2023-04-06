St James School of Medicine to build a $13-million campus in St Vincent

Saint James School of Medicine has announced the engagement of ARGO Development Studio to construct a new medical school campus in Golden Vale, East St. George.

According to a press statement, the EC$13 million state-of-the-art medical school will provide a world-class education to students from all over the world and will act as a hub for medical research and innovation.

The new campus will contain cutting-edge facilities and cutting-edge technology, ensuring that students receive a world-class education that prepares them for successful careers in medicine.

According to the news release, construction on the new campus will begin soon and will be completed in mid-2024.

When finished, the new campus will be a beacon of innovation and excellence in medical education, including a one-of-a-kind Bachelor’s programme in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, attracting students from all over the world to study and learn in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.”