St Kitts: 29-year-old shot and killed while riding his bicycle

The police have launched an inquiry into a fatal shooting incident in St Paul’s, St Kitts.

Jermaine Jules, 29, of Grove Village, St Paul’s, has been named as the deceased.

According to preliminary reports, Jules was shot at while riding his bicycle on Rawlins Avenue on Wednesday night by an armed intruder.

The man was struck multiple times on the body and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) Crime site Unit analyzed the site and collected some evidence.

The RSCNPF has conveyed its condolences to everyone who has been affected by this catastrophe.