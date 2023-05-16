St Kitts: 44 year old man gets 33 years for rape

Ashley Harris, 44, was sentenced to thirty-three (33) years in His Majesty’s Prison on two (2) counts of rape on May 15th, 2023.

On January 13th, 2021, formal charges were filed against Mr. Harris for the crimes.

Mr. Harris was sentenced to sixteen (16) years in jail on the first offense and seventeen (17) years on the second.

Both sentences will be served in the same order.

Source : St Kitts Police