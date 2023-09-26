St Kitts and Zimbabwe sign visa free travel agreement

Passport holders from St Kitts and Nevis will no longer need a visa to enter Zimbabwe.

This development followed the signing of a Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement by both nations.

The agreement was struck on the margins of the United Nations General Debate in New York.

The agreement was signed by Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and his Zimbabwean colleague, Frederick Shava.

The removal of visas, according to both ministers, will increase people-to-people communication between St Kitts and Nevis and Zimbabwe.

Passport holders from St. Kitts and Nevis will now be allowed to travel visa-free to over 145 countries.

According to a statement, both nations established diplomatic ties on November 30, 2021, and “there has not been any significant cooperation between the two countries” since signing the declaration.