St Kitts to be Caribbean homeport for P&O Cruises in 2027

St. Kitts is set to undergo a major structural change in its tourism industry as it officially becomes a homeport destination for P&O Cruises beginning in November 2027. This transition marks a shift from the island’s traditional role as a single-day port of call to a turnaround port, where cruise passengers will start and end their itineraries in Basseterre.

The move to homeporting is designed to expand the island’s economic footprint by increasing the time visitors spend on-shore. Unlike standard port calls, homeporting requires passengers to arrive via Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, often leading to pre- or post-cruise stays in local hotels. This cycle is expected to drive higher demand for:

Accommodations and hospitality services.

Ground transportation and local tours.

Port services and ship provisioning.

The deployment will specifically feature operations for the Iona, which is one of the largest vessels in the P&O Cruises fleet.

To accommodate the increased logistical demands, the government has accelerated infrastructure projects at Port Zante, including the construction of a new cruise terminal. Led by the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority and the Urban Development Corporation, these upgrades focus on creating a streamlined transfer process for “fly-cruise” passengers moving between the airport and the sea port.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew characterized the launch as a milestone for national development and long-term economic resilience. Tourism Minister Marsha T. Henderson noted that the phased infrastructure approach is intended to ensure economic benefits extend into local communities.

Beyond local logistics, the agreement is expected to significantly boost St. Kitts’ visibility in the United Kingdom, which serves as P&O Cruises’ core market. By packaging flights with cruise departures, the island will become more prominent at the point of booking, attracting a demographic of travelers likely to spend more time exploring the destination.