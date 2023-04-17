St Kitts Diplomat Harold Marzouka kidnapped in Haiti

Armed men kidnapped Harold Marzouka, Saint-Kitts and Nevis Diplomat.

Heavily armed individuals kidnapped Harold Marzouka jr, CEO of Haiti Plastics,on Saturday, April 15, in Delmas 31. Marzouka would also serve as Saint-Kitts and Nevis’ Vice-Consul.

Two other people who were with the businessman and diplomat were kidnapped as well.

Following the delivery of their cargo, the thieves set fire to two cars in the businessman’s procession. Passers-by were hurt during the incident, according to the information gathered.

Source : Rezonodwes