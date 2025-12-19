St Kitts PM announces double salary for public servants, pensioners

St Kitts Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has announced that civil servants, pensioners, and workers participating in the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) will receive an additional month’s salary, commonly known as a “double salary.”

Drew, visibly pleased, shared the news in the closing moments of his budget presentation, emphasizing it as a testament to the government’s people-centered approach and a sincere recognition of the tireless efforts of public sector employees.

“The hard work must be recognized,” Dr. Drew stated plainly, underscoring that this decision was made with careful consideration and a deep sense of responsibility.

“I am pleased to announce an extra payment of one month salary, commonly called the double salary,” the Prime Minister declared, drawing a wave of applause from fellow members of the House and the public gallery.

He elaborated that this additional payment would extend to civil servants, government auxiliary employees, pensioners, and STEP workers, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to ensuring that those who contribute daily to the nation’s development directly benefit from the country’s economic stability.

Adding to the positive news, Prime Minister Drew confirmed that this much-anticipated payment will be disbursed on Friday, December 19, 2025, ensuring that thousands of households will have timely financial support as the Christmas holidays approach.

In a notable departure from previous practices, Prime Minister Drew outlined specific exclusions for this year’s double salary arrangement. Ministers of Government and Government Advisors will not be eligible for this additional payout.

The Prime Minister explained that this decision reflects the administration’s core values and priorities, stating, “This has never been done this way before.” He further articulated that this approach demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting and rewarding its workforce while simultaneously exercising prudent fiscal discipline.

“For our hardworking civil servants, you will get an extra one salary,” he affirmed with conviction.