St Kitts-Gary Welsh: Tourist dies after falling from fifth floor of hotel

St Kitts and Nevis: Fatal fall at hotel under investigation

On the Caribbean island of St Kitts and Nevis, a tourist died after falling from the fifth storey of a small hotel.

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is looking into what caused the international visitor’s unexpected death. The terrible situation occurred on Tuesday around 8 p.m.

According to a police complaint, emergency services (EMS) were called to help Gary Welsh, an older Caucasian male who had fallen on the ground floor of the hotel.

Welsh, who had come earlier that day on vacation with his family, fell while at a bar on the fifth level of the hotel. EMS and the RSCNPF both arrived to the site, and Welsh was immediately transferred by ambulance to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The RSCNPF extends heartfelt condolences to Welsh’s family and all those affected by his untimely death.

The event is being investigated at the moment.