St Kitts govt approves full activation of the Cannabis Act

The government has approved the full implementation of the Cannabis Act on 4/20, the unofficial cannabis holiday.

The Cannabis Act (Parts III to VII) (Appointed) Day Order, published in the Gazette on Thursday, signaled the Government’s desire to clarify the Federation’s regulatory environment for responsible cannabis use and cannabis derivatives.

The Cannabis Act, which was passed in 2020, aims to create the Medicinal Cannabis Authority to provide lawful access to medicinal cannabis as an alternative treatment for people suffering from a qualifying medical condition, as well as a comprehensive licensing scheme to regulate the cultivation, supply, possession, production, and use of medicinal cannabis.

However, only Parts I and II of the Act, which set forth preliminary measures connected to the establishment of the Medical Cannabis Authority, were activated until Thursday.

“This is a significant step forward in the Government’s plan to develop a responsible, professional, and sustainable medical cannabis industry,” Agriculture Minister Samal Duggins said.

“Our goal is to ensure that cannabis laws are clear for all to understand and that aspiring entrepreneurs can thrive in this new industry.” We will prioritize Rastafari groups and traditional farmers, and we will work to help small enterprises emerge in order to capitalize on this rapidly increasing market. Today marks the beginning of our quest to becoming a 4/20-friendly society.”

The Cannabis (Medicinal Cannabis Licensing) Regulations were published on July 28, 2022, but the Minister had no authority to do so at the time because Part VIII of the Cannabis Act was not in effect.

With the new Order, the medicinal Cannabis Authority will have the legal authority to enact reasonable regulating measures in order to restart the Federation’s medicinal cannabis business. The Minister in charge of the Medical Cannabis Authority has the authority to set regulations to guide the business.

According to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, “diversifying our economy entails exploring avenues such as the medical cannabis industry, which can provide a sustainable income for our people.”

“However, the government is also serious about addressing substance abuse and its societal impact.” As a result, the Ministry of National Security is nearing completion of the National Substance Abuse Plan 2023-2028. “We are a responsible government that will always act in the best interests of our people’s economic growth and physical health,” he continued.

Source : CMC