Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, stated Monday that he is lowering the cost of dialysis care on the island.

Drew, who is also the Minister of Health, announced that kidney failure patients using the JNF General Hospital’s Haemodialysis Unit will henceforth pay EC$200 instead of EC$400.

The declaration by the prime minister comes as the unit prepares to commemorate its tenth anniversary.

“This cost-cutting measure will provide much-needed financial relief to patients who rely on these critical services,” Drew said, underlining his government’s commitment to delivering accessible and affordable healthcare on St Kitts and Nevis.

“We understand the difficulties that individuals and families dealing with renal issues face.” We hope to alleviate some of the financial pressures associated with chronic renal disease by lowering the cost of dialysis services. Our major concern is the safety of our employees.”

Drew hopes to carry on the legacy of Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd, who founded the Haemodialysis Unit during her tenure as health minister.

Moving forward, the prime minister hopes to expand kidney services at the island’s primary public health facility.

“The addition of renal transplant services is a significant step forward in our efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and improve citizens’ quality of life.” Patients will no longer need to travel abroad for these procedures, lessening the emotional and financial difficulties connected with overseas treatment,” he stated.