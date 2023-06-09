St Kitts govt plans to raise gun crime penalties & legalize cannabis growing

As part of attempts to minimize violent crime in the federation, Prime Minister Terrance Drew will propose changes to St Kitts and Nevis’ Firearms Act.

The administration wants to raise the maximum penalty for violations of the Firearms Act to 25 years in jail with or without hard labor.

Drew revealed earlier this week in a national address that the Cabinet has agreed to present legislation in the National Assembly to enhance the penalty for illicit gun offenses from 15 to 25 years in jail.

The country is seeing an increase in gun crimes, which are linked to gang activity.

One of the neighborhoods where violence has taken root is Central Basseterre.

St. Kitts and Nevis has had 16 killings this year.

Drew, who is also the national security minister, has formed a task force to plan and lead a behavior-change initiative.

Meanwhile, the prime minister will present the Freedom of Conscience (Cannabis) Bill, 2023 to the National Assembly for its first reading.

The Bill intends to allow adults to produce cannabis for private use in a secure space within a private property, as well as personal possession and use of cannabis in authorized smoking areas in specified public venues.

The legislation will be introduced during Monday’s Parliamentary session, which begins at 10 a.m.

Source : Loop News