St. Kitts govt unveils major economic relief package to ease cost of living

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced a comprehensive suite of economic relief measures and tax reductions aimed at alleviating the financial burden on citizens and residents. Citing a commitment to addressing short-term struggles while building for long-term stability, the government will implement these changes starting April 20, 2026.

In a move to lower transportation and market costs, the excise tax on gasoline will be slashed by 50%, falling from EC $1.95 to EC $0.98 per gallon. This reduction will remain in effect until July 31, 2026, with the government absorbing an estimated $1.2 million in revenue to support motorists and households.

Additionally, the customs service charge (CSC) on gasoline will be halved from 6% to 3% during the same period, providing a further $600,000 in relief at the pump.

To promote sustainable energy, the government is expanding its alternative energy equipment policy. Until December 31, 2026, all such equipment—including solar panels—will be exempt from VAT, customs service charges, and import duties.

Furthermore, the government is taking a firm stand against “hidden taxes” by announcing that shipping surcharges will no longer be included in the calculation of customs duties and taxes. By absorbing these costs, the administration aims to ensure that consumers pay only what is fair for imported goods.

Direct relief for shoppers will continue through the extension of the Discounted VAT Rate Days for 2026. The government has released the following schedule for the year:

Easter Period: Friday, April 17, 2026.

Friday, April 17, 2026. Back to School: Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29, 2026. Christmas Season: Friday, December 11, and Saturday, December 19, 2026 (notably, vehicles will be included in the VAT reduction during the December dates).

Government leadership described these measures as “genuine targeted interventions” designed to help citizens “breathe a little easier in a stormy world” by putting money back into the pockets of the people.