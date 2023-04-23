St Kitts health sector boosted with arrival of Cuban medical team

Four Cuban doctors landed in St Kitts and Nevis to help the country’s health-care system.

Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister and Minister of Health, greeted the medics upon their arrival in St Kitts & Nevis yesterday.

Internal medicine specialists Dr Rafael Dominguez and Dr Julio Hernandez, a neurologist Dr Alberto Laguna, and a biomedical engineer Mr Leiniel Tapanas Soto are among the medics.

Drew commended Cuba’s Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, David Rivero Pérez, for supporting the government in obtaining the services of the Cuban experts.

“This partnership, which was established through official diplomatic relations 28 years ago, has enabled citizens and residents to gain access to some of the world’s best medical expertise, and we are pleased to welcome these new medical personnel to our shores as they will bring tremendous benefit to our people,” Drew said.

The Prime Minister stated that expanding services provided by the country’s health institutions is critical to altering individuals’ lives.