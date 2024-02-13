St Kitts Horror: Mother Charged with Double Homicide of Her Children

COLANDER CAINES CHARGED WITH MURDER

Police on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts have arrested and charged a mother with the murders of two of her children.

The police have charged Colander Caines, 35, of Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts, with two (2) counts of murder in the deaths of four (4)-year-old Calaysia Caines (female) and six (6)-month-old Kevon Caines (male).

According to police, the unlawful activities occurred between February 8th and 9th, 2024.

Ms. Caines was charged on February 12, 2024, in the Basseterre Police Station.

Source : StKitts Police