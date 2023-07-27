St Kitts: Kidney transplants to be offered at Joseph N France Hospital

St Kitts to offer kidney transplants at local hospital

Kidney transplant surgeries will soon be accessible at the Joseph N France General Hospital in St Kitts and Nevis, according to Prime Minister Terrance Drew.

Drew gave the information Friday during an appearance on Freedom FM’s Issues show.

“It’s for people who can’t get on a plane and travel overseas.” Because they do not have access to transplants, these people are dying sooner than they should. “I cannot let our people die when we have the chance to save their lives,” he added.

“I would encourage our people to eat well, exercise, keep their blood pressure, sugar, and lifestyle under control, but if they develop end-stage renal disease, we want to make sure they have a renal transplant option, and we are going to launch the renal transplant program.”

Drew also stated that a Canadian team would be visiting the nation shortly to train employees at the Haemodialysis Unit on how to properly use the dialysis machines that they had recently obtained.

Source : St Kitts Govt