St. Kitts passes law to allow ganja smoking in some public places

St. Kitts and Nevis has taken another step toward becoming one of the Caribbean’s most marijuana-friendly jurisdictions, with legislators passing four legislation governing marijuana use and possession.

During yesterday’s National Assembly sitting, Members of Parliament unanimously approved the Smoking (Designated Areas) Bill, 2023, the Drugs (Prevention and Abatement of the Misuse and Abuse of Drugs) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Rastafari Rights Recognition Bill, 2023, and the Freedom of Conscience (Cannabis) Bill, 2023.

The Smoking (designated Areas) Bill, 2023, introduced in Parliament by Prime Minister Terrance Drew, designates certain specified public places as smoking areas, prohibits smoking outside of a designated area in public places, better protects against exposure to certain types of smoke, and addresses related or incidental issues.

Drew noted in his opening remarks on the Bill, “It is not for me to judge who should or should not smoke, but I believe it is imperative that we seek to create a situation in which both those who smoke and those who do not smoke can exist in harmony.”

Drew believes that designating smoking areas is the greatest option for St Kitts and Nevis.

“You wouldn’t want people to just be in a crowd or down the street smoking because not everyone around may want to partake in it, which is fine, but you don’t want people to be unable to express themselves.” So, if we have… an environment that allows all to exist while upholding the law, I truly believe it is the finest scenario we can have,” Drew continued.

Opposition Leader Mark Brantley expressed fear that the bill will encourage islanders to drive while high on marijuana.

He cited the government’s decision to allow marijuana use during the upcoming St Kitts Music Festival as a possible risk for motorists and pedestrians.