St Kitts legal community mourns the death of young attorney Sharina Laws

Condolences have been flowing in from all across St Kitts and Nevis following the death of Sharina Laws, a young lawyer.

Her death was revealed on August 23rd.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association expressed sorrow and sadness at the sudden death of their colleague and friend.

Sharina Laws, according to the Bar Association, is a youthful, vibrant lawyer who was allowed to practice in 2015.

It praised her as industrious and dedicated to her practice and clients till the end.

“Sharina had an indomitable spirit,” it said. She always had a happy word and a bright grin for everyone she met. She was perceptive, polite, respectful, and professional. Her colleagues admired and respected her.

Sharina was also a proud and caring mother to her young boy. She was an Associate with Hamilton & Co at the time of her death.”