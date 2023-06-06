St Kitts-Nevis homicide toll climbs to 16

The 16th homicide in the nation is the subject of a police investigation in St. Kitts and Nevis.
Around 2:30 pm, the incident happened.
The victim’s identity has not been verified by the police.
On St. Kitts and Nevis, there has been a second murder recorded today.
Around 7 a.m., well-known businessman Alden Maynard was fatally shot while driving on the F T Williams Highway.
The nation had just experienced its second double homicide of 2023 hours earlier.
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.