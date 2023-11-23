St Kitts opposition blast PM Drew for ‘passing empty assurances’ on crime

St Kitts Opposition party said PM should resign due to crime surge

The People’s Action Movement (PAM) and People’s Labour Party (PLP) have blasted Prime Minister Terrance Drew and his government for their inability to get a handle on St Kitts and Nevis’ crime situation.

St Kitts and Nevis recorded its 28th murder on Wednesday when Lequani James,29, and Kevin Collins,24 were shot in Lower Monkey Hill.

In a statement today, former Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris accused his successor of showing “a lack of interest and commitment to addressing this pressing issue.”

“It is deeply disheartening to see a leader, who should prioritise the safety and well-being of the citizens, seemingly indifferent to the plight of the people. Instead of taking concrete steps to combat the rising crime rate, the Prime Minister has been preoccupied with personal agendas,” he said.

“The issue has repeatedly been brushed aside with empty assurances and vague promises of action. This lack of action only serves to exacerbate the already distressing situation, fostering a growing feeling of frustration and disillusionment among the public.”

Harris wants the prime minister to reveal his crime policy.

The PAM said Drew’s silence about the crime situation shows his lack of care for those affected.

“Five young men were brutally murdered in three weeks, and there is no sense of care or alarm from Dr Drew, our Minister of National Security. The security of our Nation and its citizens should be the number one priority of any government and, indeed, Dr Drew as Minister of National Security. His complete lack of empathy and actions to date as the murders steadfastly increase, which now stand at 28 for the year, must not be condoned by the citizens of this Federation,” a statement from the party said.

“He met a Peace Program in place, which, despite all criticisms, drastically reduced our homicides. He swiftly brought it to an end merely for political expediency, and now we are all reaping the effects as our young men are being constantly murdered. There have been five murders thus far for November, a total of 28 to date for the year, and 2023 is yet to climax.”

The PAM has called on Drew to resign to “allow someone with compassion for all of our people” to lead St Kitts and Nevis.