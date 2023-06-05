St Kitts Opposition wants the Government to take a firm stand on crime

The People’s Action Movement (PAM) has asked Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his government to do something about serious crime in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Jonel Powell, a former government minister and now the PAM’s Deputy Political Leader, said that the prime minister and his cabinet’s silence “shows that this government doesn’t care.”

Powell’s response came after two people were killed today on Rectory Road in Basseterre.

This is the second time this year that two people have been killed on the twin island federation.

14 people have been killed in St. Kitts and Nevis so far in 2023.

Powell told the islanders that they should not use violence to solve their problems.

“I hope that people will think twice before they kill someone else. I want our different groups to stand up against the violence going on around us. I’m right there with you. Powell said, “I send my deepest condolences to the families of the dead.”

Source : Loop News