St Kitts PM urges CXC to ‘transform’ educational system

St Kitts Prime Minister wants CXC to adapt to a changing region

Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts-Nevis, encouraged the Barbados-based Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) on Friday to alter the educational system to better meet the requirements of the Caribbean people.

Prime Minister Drew delivered the keynote address at the CXC’s third annual Ministerial Summit on Educational Transformation, noting that the event was commemorating 50 years of the CXC’s unwavering commitment to regional development, particularly in nurturing the Caribbean’s most valuable resource, “our human capital.”

“This is a monumental achievement, and it is a testament to the unwavering dedication of all those who have been part of this remarkable journey,” he added in regards to the conference’s banner “Reimagining Educational Reform – Towards Transformative Agility” .

He stated that an examination of the theme highlights the moment’s profound significance, noting that in a world that is changing at an unprecedented rate, “our educational systems must undergo a metamorphosis to equip our students with the skills, knowledge, and adaptability required to excel in a dynamic and ever-changing landscape.”

“This theme resonates deeply with our region’s pressing needs, where educational reform is not only a necessity; it is an imperative.”

“Today, we embark on a journey towards a brighter and more agile future, with education serving as the foundation of our transformation.” We will pave the road for a new era of greatness, creativity, and limitless potential if we work together. So, as we continue on this exciting and important path, let us set our sights high and our aspirations even higher.”

Prime Minister Drew, who is also a physician, stated that a reflection on the CXC’s past 50 years and contributions to the region’s educational scene are limitless.

“We are witnessing an incredible journey of progress and diversification.” The information and skills provided through CXC’s programmes have enabled countless individuals to realise their full potential, contributing to our region’s progress and prosperity.”

He recalled that Nelson Mandela, the late South African icon, once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon that you can use to change the world,” adding that “in the context of our theme today, “Reimagining Educational Reform – Towards Transformative Agility,” Mandela’s words resonate deeply.”

“We must recognise that education is more than just imparting knowledge; it is about instilling the capacity for transformation and agility in our students,” Prime Minister Drew said, recalling the advice of the Mighty Sparrow, a Grenadian-born Trinidad and Tobago Calypso singer who “understood the great significance of quality education for our youth and the advancement of our societies.”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts-Nevis stated that CXC recognised this and, 50 years ago, went on a path to improve our region academically, which it continues to accomplish admirably, elevating a standard of education that is admired globally.

“Our education systems in the Caribbean must remain responsive to the unique challenges and opportunities we face.” We are a varied and dynamic region, and our educational system must reform to reflect that variety while also providing our students with the agility to adapt to changing circumstances.

“The world is changing at a pace that we cannot keep up if we don’t try, and we must ensure that our educational system”

Drew stated that the CXC has made a number of revolutionary contributions to the Caribbean region over the years, including the development of standardised tests and qualifications that are recognised and admired throughout the Caribbean region, if not the world.

“These qualifications provide a common benchmark for educational achievement, allowing students to move seamlessly across the region and globally, improving labour and educational credential mobility.” Of course, this is self-evident! We see our Caribbean citizens making significant contributions to the international landscape in a variety of fields.”

The Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), he said, “are the shining stars of our educational landscape,” adding that “these prestigious qualifications stand tall, recognised not only within our shores but across the globe, as passports to higher education and boundless career opportunities.”

“Today, we celebrate the fruits of tireless research, a testament to CXC’s unwavering commitment to providing curricula that perfectly align, in some cases, and, of course, must be transformed to meet the unique needs of our beloved Caribbean.”

“Through a data-driven approach, we ensure that our educational content remains a beacon of relevance, forever in sync with the dynamic demands of the modern workforce.,” “This dynamic approach has paved the way for our young minds to explore, innovate, and excel in their areas of passion and strength while proudly holding recognised qualifications,” Prime Minister Drew stated.

“Our students’ journey is no longer confined to a single path, but to a magnificent network of possibilities.” As a result of the updated CSEC and CAPE, our young are now equipped with a world-class education, ready to shape the future and open doors to a world of opportunity.”

According to him, the dynamics of the COVID-19 epidemic demonstrated to the region that it needs to be more adaptive.

“The entire world was restricted, but we recognised that our economies had to continue to function, and CXC had to quickly adapt, which it did to some extent by embracing changing times and incorporating digital learning and assessment tools, making education more accessible to students across the Caribbean.”

“The use of online platforms and computer-based testing has improved assessment and prepared students for the digital age.” However, we can all agree that this needs to be improved.

“CXC has invested in teacher education and professional development, giving educators the tools and resources they need to improve their teaching practises.” This emphasis on teacher development has had a positive impact on the region’s educational quality.

“Furthermore, CXC has been an unwavering advocate and example for inclusive education, which ensures that every child is included, regardless of their abilities, and has equal opportunity to thrive.”

“The unwavering dedication to developing accommodation and support systems is truly admirable.” CXC should be recognised for their efforts. CXC’s commitment to levelling the playing field exemplifies our shared goal of a fair, varied, and powerful educational landscape in which every student can realise their full potential.”

Prime Minister Drew stated that this year’s Ministerial Summit demonstrates the CXC’s determination as its partners continue to work and collaborate to change the educational system.

“It is an opportunity for us to come together, share insights, and chart a course towards a future where our education system not only empowers individuals but also contributes to the broader development of our region,” he said.

The ministerial summit includes speeches and roundtable talks with regional education policymakers and other high-level stakeholders. It also investigated curricular policies in various territories, with a focus on novel learning topics, teaching methodologies, and evaluation strategies.