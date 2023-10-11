St Kitts re-affirms its commitment to the people of Taiwan

St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday marked the 112th National Day of Taiwan reaffirming its commitment to deepening diplomatic relations with the Asian country.

“The people of St. Kitts and Nevis treasure the diplomatic ties between our Federation and the Republic of China on Taiwan. This profound friendship has flourished over the years, rooted in shared values, respect for the rule of law, democracy, and human rights,” Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said, adding “Taiwan has not only been a friend but a reliable partner on various fronts”.

He recalled that Taiwan, which China regards as a renegade province and has been urging the international community to adopt the “One China” policy, was the first country to establish diplomatic relations with the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, immediately following its independence on September 19th, 1983.

“Forty years later, our commitment and unwavering solidarity with Taiwan have never been stronger. We demonstrated this commitment in April this year, by moving a resolution in our National Assembly, in support of Taiwan’s rightful inclusion on the international stage, a resolution that was unanimously adopted,” Drew said.

Prime Minister Drew said that Taiwan has played a pivotal role in the inception and advancement of renewable energy projects here and that these initiatives are at the forefront of harnessing clean energy sources, effectively reducing the Federation’s carbon footprint, and fortifying efforts to transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a Sustainable Island State.

”Our collaborative healthcare endeavours have yielded remarkable results. Taiwan’s exceptional expertise and unwavering support have significantly elevated the quality of healthcare facilities and accessibility in St Kitts and Nevis.

“These partnerships have proven indispensable in addressing pressing public health challenges and fortifying the core of our healthcare infrastructure. Through the exchange of knowledge and resources, we have saved lives and enhanced the well-being of our citizens,” Drew added.

He said Taiwan has generously extended educational opportunities to the young minds here and that “countless scholarships have enabled our youth to embark on educational journeys in Taiwan, equipping them to return to our nation with newfound knowledge and expertise. I

“Through a spectrum of programs and projects, Taiwan has been a catalyst for the empowerment of our citizens and residents. These initiatives have nurtured entrepreneurship, promoted economic growth, and culminated in heightened economic opportunities and improved living standards for our people. Together, we are crafting an environment where aspirations can flourish, and dreams can be realized.”

He said as an island state, Taiwan appreciates and understands St. Kitts and Nevis’ vulnerability to the consequences of climate change.

“Taiwan’s unwavering support has been indispensable in our journey to mitigate its adverse effects. Our combined efforts have paved the way for tackling environmental challenges and ensuring a sustainable future. We take immense pride in standing shoulder to shoulder in the battle against climate change.”

The prime minister said that the cultural exchanges between the two countries have woven a tapestry of understanding and appreciation for each other’s heritage and traditions.

“These exchanges have not only fortified the bonds between our peoples but have also enabled our citizens and residents to embrace the rich diversity and beauty of our respective cultures.

”Therefore, as we celebrate Taiwan’s 112th National Day, and 40 years of friendship, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the ties between our nations even further. Together, we will continue to build a future based on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared aspirations,” Drew told the occasion.