St Kitts ready to host a US Embassy in the Eastern Caribbean

The administration of St. Kitts and Nevis has expressed interest in hosting a US embassy.

The decision was made at a recent cabinet meeting in an effort to boost bilateral relations.

The government stated in a statement, “Cabinet has decided to have St Kitts and Nevis host a US Embassy to strengthen the relationship and partnership with the United States of America.”

“The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to meet with and engage US officials on this subject on a regular basis, and we await the US decision with optimism.”

The attitude of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis follows a statement by Vice President Kamala Harris that the US has began the process of establishing two new embassies and an extra diplomatic support presence in the Eastern Caribbean.

The Eastern Caribbean is now served by the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados.