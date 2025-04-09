St Kitts Revokes Citizenship of 13 Investors in CBI Crackdown

Saint Kitts & Nevis has imposed sanctions on 13 investors and their dependents, permanently blacklisted two marketing firms, and canceled its agreement with MSR Media. The actions were announced as part of a crackdown on violations within the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program.

The Ministry of National Security conducted a comprehensive investigation into 158 applications from clients of two International Marketing Agents linked to suspicious practices. The government issued the Saint Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (Deprivation of Citizenship) Order, 2025, after determining these investors failed to pay the statutory minimum investment required.

Of the 158 individuals contacted, 32 paid their outstanding investment balances and avoided penalties. Thirteen investors admitted to non-payment but took no corrective action, leading the government to revoke their citizenship. One investor requested a Commission of Inquiry hearing, while the remainder are currently negotiating settlements.

The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) has permanently blacklisted Latitude Consultancy and RIF Trust, claiming they marketed the program below statutory minimums and provided false assurances of’special discounts’ to clients, violating program regulations. Both entities are now prohibited from all CBI-related activities and cannot present themselves as agents or affiliates of the program.

Latitude Consultancy and RIF Trust have denied the allegations made against them, stating that they are actively preparing a robust legal and strategic response and remain fully prepared to cooperate with any credible, independent inquiry, audit, or legal proceeding that seeks to establish the truth.