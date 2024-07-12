St Kitts (SKN) Launch Multi-Million Dollar Project for Rapid Decarbonisation

SKN Leading the Decarbonisation Efforts in the Caribbean

St. Kitts and Nevis (SKN) has initiated a multi-million-dollar project titled ‘Achieving A Rapid Decarbonisation of the Energy Sector in Saint Kitts and Nevis.’ The project, dubbed ‘SKN-100,’ aims to hasten the country’s shift to 100 per cent renewable electricity and 100 per cent high energy efficiency in public buildings within the next three years.

The SKN-100 project is being financed by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), implemented by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and executed by the Barbados-based Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE).

Delivering the keynote address at the official launch of the project recently, the Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, said that decarbonisation is not merely an environmental imperative but an economic and social necessity. Noting that the project will help propel the country towards a sustainable future, he said its first stage has already seen the Alexandra Hospital in Nevis installing solar PV, resulting in the healthcare facility using 30 per cent less power.

He stated, “The adverse effects of climate change pose a significant threat to the stability and prosperity of nations worldwide, particularly small island states like ours. Transitioning to a low-carbon economy is crucial for mitigating these risks, promoting energy independence, and ensuring the long-term health and vitality of our communities. Through this project, we are taking decisive action to address these challenges, setting a precedent for responsible and resilient growth.”

Premier Brantley further highlighted the impact of climate change on the Caribbean region, referring to the recent Category 5 Hurricane Beryl. He pointed out that a significant portion of the region’s debt is due to the need for continual borrowing for rebuilding after such climatic events. Therefore, he stressed the need for increased assistance from the developed world, stating, “We are being asked to cash the check that we did not write. We are the ones who have been asked to carry the burden and to rebuild.”

In his remarks, Hon. Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, and Domestic Transport, also spoke about the specific vulnerabilities of small island developing states to climate change.

“Never before have we had a category five hurricane in the Caribbean region at the beginning of July. This is unheard of, and it is scary to think of what the future holds for us. And it is particularly scary because, as mentioned, we do not contribute anything to the changing weather patterns that we have or to the changing climate. Yet, we have to then find 20 to 30 to 40 percent of our social expenditure just to rebuild every time we get on a sound footing, compared to maybe about 1 percent for many developed countries. So, these catastrophic events underscore the urgent need for robust climate action, making initiatives like this crucial for mitigating impacts and building resilience in our energy sector,” the Energy Minister contended.

In setting the context of the project, Senator the Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, expressed appreciation to GEF, UNEP, and the CCREEE for their assistance in bringing the project to fruition. Minister Clarke explained that the project closely aligns with the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 61 percent by 2030. As such, she stated her ministry’s commitment to supporting the Energy Ministry in integrating climate action and energy resilience into mainstream policies while ensuring a direct link between GHG emission reduction and the new energy sector.

In her remarks, Ruth Zugman do Coutto, Chief of the Mitigation Branch in the Climate Change Division of UNEP, commended SKN for its leadership in the Caribbean in addressing climate change. She added that the project, if successful, will also decrease the country’s reliance on imported oil and improve its energy security and balance of payments.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, the Head of Technical Programmes, Dr. Devon Gardner, explained that as the executing agency, the CCREEE was looking forward to overseeing the project’s day-to-day operations. Dr. Gardner also highlighted the Caribbean’s potential to help the world achieve net zero emissions by 2050 while pointing out the unprecedented opportunities for the region to shift its energy systems away from fossil fuels.

“Democratisation of energy on the macro scale will also allow our countries to diversify their economies from the overdependence on agriculture, fisheries, and tourism, which are very climate-sensitive, to dependence on much more robust sectors, such as energy,” The CCREEE official stated.

Through the three-year project, SKN intends to reduce its carbon footprint by transitioning to renewable energy sources, enhance its energy security and independence, stabilise energy prices, and create new economic opportunities through the development of the sustainable energy sector.