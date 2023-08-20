St Kitts to restart the “One-to-One Laptop Initiative” in September

When the “One-to-One Laptop Initiative” starts up again at the start of the new school year, St. Kitts and Nevis has all the devices it needs to give to students and teachers.

Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, who is the minister of education, gave the news when he went on the Infocus show last Wednesday.

“As stated, the One-to-One Laptop Initiative will be put into place in September. All 8,000 devices are here, and we’re putting in the network we need to connect them. Most, if not all, are in place. I didn’t say all, though, because one part of the plan is to make sure we have the right connections. “That is a project that is still going on. Fiber optic cables are being laid, and they will all be put at our high schools. So, we’re getting ready to start that spread.”

Lisa Romaine Pistana, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, said that the laptops will be given to kids with a variety of tools to help them use them well.

“A device that doesn’t have anything on it is like a book that doesn’t have any pages. We’re going to put a learning management system on [the devices], and parents, teachers, and students will be able to see how kids are doing over time,” Pistana said. “The books on the laptop will be interactive, and students will be able to take their tests on the laptop, so they won’t need a pen and paper.” And, for the teachers’ convenience, it can be marked on the device itself if there are multiple choices.”

Pistana said that the devices would be given to students in the third and fifth forms.

Students, teachers, and parents will learn how to use the gadgets through training.