St Kitts: West Africans killed in boating accident identified by authorities

Derick Anga Azia, Verdo Mofor, and Zeta Bertrand have been named as the three West Africans died in a migrant boat disaster between St Kitts and Nevis last month.

Yesterday, police confirmed the identity of the two men and a lady from the Republic of Cameroon.

Autopsies performed on their bodies last week revealed that they died from mechanical asphyxia caused by drowning.

On March 27, Azia, Mofor, and Bertrand were among 32 persons who boarded a stolen fishing boat near Urlings, Antigua, en route to the US Virgin Islands.

The boat capsized early on March 28 while traveling through choppy waters around twelve nautical miles south of Conaree, St Kitts.

Seventeen of the 32 passengers were found alive and well.

Earlier this month, a vessel thought to be the stolen fishing boat was discovered near Puerto Rico with one body on board.

Source : St Kitts Police