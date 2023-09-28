St. Kitts will collect departure tax from LIAT customers directly

The St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) says that LIAT’s service from the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport will no longer include the departure fee in the ticket price. Passengers will have to pay the EC$100 fee via cash or card at the Airport Finance Office.

The new policy goes into effect from October 1, and passengers are required to present their ticket, boarding pass, and passport at the counter at the Airport Finance Office on the day of travel.

Passengers who have already purchased their tickets and paid the departure fee as part of the ticket price will be exempted from payment.