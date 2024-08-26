Public School Teachers in St Lucia to Receive Enhanced $1,400 Allowance

Before July 2021, the government provided the customary Teaching Material Allowance of $800 to public school teachers. Many teachers felt the $800 allowance was not enough to supplement their teaching supplies.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre listened to our teachers and, within 24 months of assuming office, took action to address their concerns. In 2023, the Prime Minister augmented the Teaching Material Allowance by an additional $600, increasing it to an unprecedented $1,400!

Last year, every public school teacher in Saint Lucia received $1,400 from the government in direct financial support for the first time. The government is doing it again for the 2024/25 academic year!

The decision taken by the government to increase the Teaching Material Allowance and include temporary public school teachers ensures no one is left out and everyone benefits.

The government understands the importance of equipping teachers with the resources to deliver quality instructions and to improve the classroom experience for our students and learners.