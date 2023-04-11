St Lucia: 3 persons appointed to serve on Firearms & Licensing Board

Pursuant to Section 2A(C) of the Firearms (Amendment) Act No. 18 of 2022, the Minister for National Security, with the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers were charged with the appointment of three persons to serve on the newly created Firearms and Licensing Board for three (3) years. In addition to the recommendations approved by Cabinet, the board will comprise the Commissioner of Police as the Chairperson and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security. To date, the board has not convened as the final requirement of fully publishing the composition of the board in the Gazette has not been met.

On July 26th, 2022 during the debate on the Firearms (Amendment) Act, Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Hon. Philip J. Pierre highlighted the merits of expanding the pool of persons to vet and approve firearm licenses to individuals who are responsible and law-abiding citizens. He also indicated that the application process will remain the same however, the formation of a would allow for a more vigorous and transparent process. Prior to the amendment of the Act, the licensing of firearms was the sole responsibility of the Commissioner of Police.

The Office of the Prime Minister takes this opportunity to denounce the propaganda of a social media post by UnitedPac Saint Lucia, an arm of the opposition United Workers Party on Saturday 8th April 2023. The allegations are blatant falsehoods, easily refuted by the fact that the Firearm Licensing Board has never met and therefore has not issued any approvals. These malicious accusations and character assassinations only seek to undermine our institutions and create fear and distrust in society by a Party which is reckless and ruthless, hiding behind anonymous profiles.

We once again appeal to the public to utilise reputable media outlets that do not have to hide the authors of their propaganda.