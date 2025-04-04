St Lucia Activates Task Force to Mitigate Impact of US Tariffs

Government Task Force Working to Evaluate Potential Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Saint Lucian Exports

While the Government of Saint Lucia has yet to receive an official communiqué through the usual diplomatic and formal channels regarding changes to the United States’ trade regime, we are nonetheless aware that on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, referred to as “Liberation Day” by the U.S. President, the U.S. government announced significant reforms to its trade policies.

These include the introduction of “Reciprocal Tariffs” on all countries worldwide, impacting the importation of goods.

Under this new regime, all goods imported into the United States from Saint Lucia and other beneficiary countries under the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI), which previously granted duty-free access to most products, will now be subject to a ten percent (10%) tariff.

The Government of Saint Lucia, through its specially established Task Force to “Monitor and Evaluate the Effects of Changes in U.S. Trade Policies”, which includes representatives from the private sector and trading community, held a pre-planned meeting today, Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The discussion focused on the implications of the newly imposed U.S. tariffs on imports, other policy changes (including shipping rates), and potential opportunities arising from the new trade regime.

Furthermore, the Government is actively participating in regional consultations with public and private sector stakeholders to develop appropriate strategies and responses to the new U.S. market access arrangements.

Accordingly, the trading community and the wider public of Saint Lucia are urged to take note of these changes, which take effect on April 9, 2025. The Task Force’s public relations team will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves.

We appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate these challenges together, both as a nation and as a region, in response to the shifting trade landscape.