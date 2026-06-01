St Lucia adjust fuel at the pumps from $16 to 16.75

In keeping with changes in the global price of crude oil, the retail prices of petroleum products have been adjusted effective June 1, 2026.

Saint Lucia is among the last countries in the OECS sub-region to adjust petroleum product prices following sustained increases in global oil prices. During the review period, the price of crude oil increased by approximately 5.5 per cent, rising above US$100 per barrel amid ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting global energy markets and placing additional upward pressure on petroleum product prices internationally.

The retail price of gasoline has increased from $16.00 to $16.75 per imperial gallon. Diesel has also increased from $16.00 to $16.75 per imperial gallon, while kerosene has moved from $9.66 to $10.41 per imperial gallon.

While gasoline, diesel and kerosene have increased, Government subsidies continue to reduce the impact on consumers and businesses, and LPG remains one of the most heavily subsidised petroleum products.

Current fuel subsidies are as follows:

Gasoline: $0.86 per imperial gallon

Diesel: $1.21 per imperial gallon

Kerosene: $5.57 per imperial gallon

In the absence of Government subsidies:

Gasoline would cost approximately $17.61 per imperial gallon

Diesel would cost approximately $17.96 per imperial gallon

Kerosene would cost approximately $15.98 per imperial gallon

As it relates to LPG cooking gas, there will be no change in the retail prices of 20-lb, 22-lb and 100-lb cylinders during this pricing cycle. The Government continues to absorb a significant portion of rising international energy costs through subsidies to help maintain stable cooking gas prices and reduce the burden on consumers and businesses.

Current LPG prices remain:

20-lb Cylinder: $34.00

22-lb Cylinder: $38.00

100-lb Cylinder: $288.50

Bulk LPG: $2.76 per pound

In the absence of Government subsidies, LPG prices would be approximately:

20-lb Cylinder: $69.46

22-lb Cylinder: $76.41

100-lb Cylinder: $347.32

Bulk LPG: $3.35 per pound

For every 20-lb LPG cylinder purchased, the Government absorbs $35.46 of the cost. The Government also absorbs $38.41 on every 22-lb cylinder, $58.82 on every 100-lb cylinder and $0.59 per pound of Bulk LPG, allowing cooking gas prices to remain significantly below what consumers and businesses would otherwise pay.

Consistent with the modified fuel price pass-through mechanism, the next fuel price adjustment is scheduled for June 22, 2026.