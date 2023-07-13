St Lucia allows importation of Canned Pork products from France

The Veterinary and Livestock Services Division (VLSD) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security, and Rural Development wishes to inform the public that, beginning Monday, July 10, 2023, the importation of canned pork products from France will be permitted into Saint Lucia under the Animal (Disease and Importation) Act, 2005.

The decision is part of our Division’s ongoing efforts to address the changing needs of both home and commercial customers. The VLSD would like to advise all prospective importers, both domestic and commercial, that an import permit will be necessary to enable a smooth and regulated import process.

The import permit will be required to support the legal entry of canned pork products from France into our market. This phase is critical to ensuring the integrity of our importing procedures and conformity to the country’s regulatory norms.

Importers with questions about the application process should contact VLSD at 758-468-5621 or by email at [email protected]. VLSD will provide full instructions and help on the application procedure, as well as any requirements and documentation required to get an import permission.

