Data released by the ECCB shows that the average cost of gasoline in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) last month was EC$15.51 per gallon. while diesel caps out at an average of EC$16.27 per gallon.

The data indicated that the highest average gasoline prices were found in Montserrat (EC$17.66), St. Lucia (EC$17.00), Anguilla (EC$15.79), and St. Vincent (EC$15.06).

The lowest gas prices were found in Dominica (EC$14.96), St. Kitts and Nevis (EC$14.29), and Antigua and Barbuda (EC$13.99).

For diesel, St. Kitts and Nevis had the highest average with EC$19.89 per gallon, while Dominica had the lowest with EC$13.84. The average price for diesel capped out at EC$16.27 per gallon.

The highest average price for a 20-pound LPG cylinder was in Anguilla, where consumers paid EC$58, St. Lucia EC$43.27, Grenada EC$40.00, and St. Vincent at EC$38.00.

A 100-pound cylinder cost the most in St. Lucia at EC$336.13 and the least in St. Kitts at EC$140.