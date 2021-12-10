St Lucia Announces Plans For Vaxxed Mas 2022

Press Release:- After several consultations between stakeholders and the Government; Department of Creative Industries & Culture and the Department of Health, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided that the country will host Saint Lucia Carnival 2022 dubbed ‘The Vaxxed Mas’.

The hosting of Carnival 2022 is subject to the full approval of the Ministry of Health, according to established health protocols.

The name suggests everyone participating in Carnival 2022, including, revellers, patrons, support staff and service providers must be fully vaccinated. The aim is to create a bubble

to ensure the safety of the general public and all carnival patrons.

Saint Lucia Carnival is one of the Country’s biggest cultural displays and has had a significant cultural and economic impact. Saint Lucia Carnival has grown to become one of the biggest carnivals in the region and by all indications was set to continue on an upward trend until the onset of Covid-19.

Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and

Information stated, “As a carnival enthusiast who has been a part of carnival for the past 15 plus years, it is critical that we continue to build on the hard work that was started by persons who have brought carnival to where it is now. We must also ensure that we preserve the public health of Saint Lucia while creating economic activity for our people to benefit from. Carnival is also a major part of our Tourism product which sees thousands of visitors coming to our shores to enjoy our island and its wonderful experiences. Those in the Creative Industries use the Carnival season as one of their avenues to showcase their talents so we must continue to provide that platform to do so. It is even more important now after the almost two-year hiatus.”

Carnival 2022 will not take place in its traditional form but all the necessary steps will be taken to ensure that the true spirit of Saint Lucia carnival is preserved.

Strict guidelines and protocols will be implemented and the authorities will ensure strict adherence in an effort to safeguard the health and wellness of all participants.

The guidelines will be announced in due course following further working consultations between the Ministry of Health and stakeholders.

Let’s get vaccinated and let’s enjoy the the ‘Mas’!